AMD Agrees To Buy Xilinx In All-stock Transaction Valued At $35 Bln

(RTTNews) - AMD (AMD), on Tuesday, announced that it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Xilinx in an all-stock transaction valued at $35 billion.

The company noted that the combination would significantly expand the breadth of AMD's product portfolio and customer set across diverse growth markets. The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to AMD margins, EPS and free cash flow generation and deliver industry-leading growth.

As per the deal, Xilinx stockholders would receive a fixed exchange ratio of 1.7234 shares of AMD common stock for each share of Xilinx common stock they hold at the closing of the transaction. This represents about $143 per share of Xilinx common stock.

Upon closing, current AMD stockholders would own about 74% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis, while Xilinx stockholders would own about 26%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.