AMD Accelerates Stack Development: Share Price to Follow

While NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) remains the undisputed leader in AI GPU and infrastructure, its first-mover advantage doesn’t mean it's better. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) GPUs offer advantages to NVIDIA in many use cases due to their dollar-cost efficiency, user-friendliness, and superior compatibility with a wide range of 3rd-party products. The advantages run into performance. Advanced Micro Devices MI 355X has superior memory capacity and bandwidth to NVIDIA's Blackwell, making it an exceptional choice for large AI models and workloads.

The critical factor for Advanced Micro Devices investors is that it is working hard to accelerate the development of its full-stack AI system and, by extension, its AI business. Recent developments include three calendar Q2 acquisitions aimed at accelerating technological development and innovation in the pipeline. They include Eno Semi, Brium, and Untether AI, compounding a string of 2025 acquisitions aimed at AI stack development.

The addition of Eno Semi will produce the most significant results fastest. It is a co-packaging and photonics-focused semiconductor company that develops high-speed, high-bandwidth, and high-efficiency optical solutions for AI and data centers. Acquisitions of Brium and the engineering team from Untether AI accelerate the innovation pipeline, including AMD’s AI-specific hardware and software.

OpenAI to Use AMD’s Next-Gen MI450 GPUs and Helios Servers

Developments affirming AMD's growing importance to the AI revolution include a new partnership with OpenAI. OpenAI will assist in the development of AMD’s upcoming MI450 line of GPUs and the Helios server that will be made from them. ChatGPT's role is to enhance utility for AI-related workloads; the company plans to utilize it once completed, potentially dealing a blow to NVIDIA’s leadership position. Other leading hyperscalers and AI infrastructure providers, including Microsoft and Oracle, are also using AMD GPUs to power their advanced data centers.

AMD CEO Lisa Su forecasts AI inference demand will increase by 80% in 2026. The increase will be underpinned by expanding development and use of AI applications. The growth will remain robust for years as business-adoption of AI accelerates and penetration deepens, potentially outpacing the robust forecast and accelerating annually. That’s why the company is investing heavily in an open ecosystem, with open-source Brium a primary example.

Digital Ocean, a cloud provider, is another example. The company is collaborating with AMD to offer advanced GPU capacity and access to its digital-native clientele. They cite the company’s increased memory capacity, which allows larger models to operate without the need for model splitting across multiple GPUs.

Analysts Signal a Rebound in AMD Share Price

The analyst activity since AMD’s calendar Q1 2025 earnings report has been bullish, signaling a rebound in the stock price after several quarters of price target reductions. The activity includes increased coverage, upgrades, and numerous price target increases, forecasting a 12% increase at the consensus relative to mid-June trading levels and a 65% increase at the high end.

A move to the consensus would be significant, taking the market above a critical resistance point to confirm a reversal that has been underway since March.

The price action is bullish, although resistance is present. The market is amid a Head & Shoulders Reversal, and it will likely move higher to confirm it as a complete reversal, potentially trending higher later this year.

The neckline and critical resistance point are located near the $120 level and the 150-week exponential moving average (EMA). If it can not be surpassed, this market will likely trend sideways until more news develops.

The caveat is that the FQ2 earnings release is due by early summer and will likely catalyze the market. The analyst forecast a substantial 27% increase in revenue, but with weaker margins. This forecast is likely to be outperformed on both the top and bottom lines, with strength compounded by robust guidance.

