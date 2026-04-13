AMCR Enhances Sauce Packaging With Next-Gen Flip Top Closure Launch

Amcor plc AMCR announced the launch of its 55 mm Flava Flip Top Closure 38/400, a new closure targeting applications like mayonnaise, ketchup and sweet sauces. This new product is lightweight compared with the previous versions, which will aid Amcor customers reach their carbon-reduction targets.

Details on Amcor’s Latest Launch

Amcor’s new 38/400 neck finish range has 1.9 grams less weight than the previous versions. The cap now weighs 8.5 grams, marking a relative reduction of 18.7% compared with the 55mm Flip Top Closure. It is designed to help brands surpass their environmental targets.

The new cap is available in multiple orifice sizes and circular valves and is recyclable-ready when paired with PET, HDPE and PP bottles. The Flava Closure comes in multiple colors. Customers can pair it with Amcor's PET and HDPE bottles.

Amcor expects its Flava Closure to gain from multiple brands looking for sustainable options. The company’s collaborative approach will enable on-time turnaround and fast delivery.

AMCR’s Q2 Performance

Amcor reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 (ended Dec. 31, 2025) adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 86 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 83 cents. The bottom line grew 7.5% from the year-ago quarter. While the results benefited from gains related to the Berry acquisition, persistent volume declines continued to pressure revenues and overall profits.

Total revenues surged 68% year over year to $5.45 billion in the reported quarter. The top line, however, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.55 billion.

Around 66% of growth was attributed to the acquisition. The volume was down 3% from the year-ago quarter, while the price/mix had no impact on sales. Amcor’s volume has been in the negative territory for the past three quarters. Currency had a positive 5% impact.

Amcor’s FY26 Guidance

Adjusted EPS for fiscal 2026 is expected to be $4.00-$4.15 (reflecting the one-for-five reverse stock split effected on Jan.14, 2026). The company projects a free cash flow of $1.8-$1.9 billion for fiscal 2026.

AMCR’s Price Performance

In the past year, the company’s shares have lost 8.6% compared with the industry’s 4.7% fall.

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Amcor’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Amcor currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks from the Industrial Products sector are Flowserve Corporation FLS, Kennametal KMT and RBC Bearings Incorporated RBC. These three companies have a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Flowserve has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FLS’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $4.11 per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 12.9%. The company’s shares have grown a whopping 94.9% in a year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kennametal’s fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $2.31 per share. The company has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 35.4%. Kennametal’s shares have skyrocketed 110.1% in a year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RBC Bearings’ fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $12.42 per share. The company has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 5.3%. RBC shares have surged 81.2% in a year.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.