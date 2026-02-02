Amcor Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Amcor Plc AMCR is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Feb. 3, after the closing bell.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMCR’s fiscal second-quarter revenues is pegged at $5.55 billion, indicating 71.1% growth from the year-ago reported figure.

The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at 83 cents per share (adjusted for the recent one-for-five reverse stock split). The consensus estimate indicates growth of 3.75% from the year-ago quarter's actual. The estimate has moved down 1.2% in the past 60 days.

AMCR’s Earnings Surprise History

Amcor’s earnings met the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, the average negative surprise being 1.19%.



What the Zacks Model Unveils for Amcor

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Amcor this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Amcor’s Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for AMCR is -0.60%.

Amcor’s Zacks Rank: Amcor currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped AMCR’s Q2 Performance

Amcor’s total volume had been bearing the brunt of weak consumer demand across its key markets due to the inflationary environment. Customers have also been lowering their inventory, which further impacted demand. Nonetheless, Amcor is expected to have gained from the rise in e-commerce activities worldwide.

We expect a 1.5% dip in volumes in the fiscal second quarter. The second quarter of fiscal 2026 will mark the second quarter of operations following the merger with Berry Global. We expect a 64.7% contribution from the merger to offset the impact of lower volumes on AMCR’s revenues. Overall price/mix benefits are expected to be a positive 3% for the quarter and currency impacts are likely to have added another 4%.

Amcor has been facing intermittent supply shortages and price volatility of certain resins and raw materials because of market dynamics and higher rates of inflation impacting other costs. The impacts of this are expected to be reflected in the company’s fiscal second-quarter earnings results.

Our Q2 Projections for Amcor’s Segments

The Global Flexible Packaging Solutions segment has seen negative volume growth in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 and in the first quarter of fiscal 2026.

In North America, growth in categories, including healthcare and beauty and wellness, continues to be offset by lower volumes in categories including liquids, snacks and confectionary and unconverted films. In Europe, growth in categories, including healthcare and pet care, is being offset by lower volumes in categories including beauty and wellness, confectionary and unconverted films.

We expect negative volume growth to have continued in the fiscal second quarter of 2026 as well, albeit at a lower rate, at 0.9%. The price/mix is currently expected to be a favorable 4.3% and 2.8%, respectively. Acquisitions are expected to have contributed 21.7% to the segment’s revenue growth in the quarter.

Our sales projection for the Global Flexible Packaging Solutions segment is pegged at $3.24 billion, indicating 29.1% year-over-year growth.

Volume trends have been disappointing in the Global Rigid Packaging Solutions segment as well, with negative volumes being reported for the past three quarters. In North America, growth in categories, including pet care and specialty containers, is being negated by lower volumes in beauty and wellness, food and foodservice. In Europe, growth in categories, including healthcare and liquids, is more than offset by lower volumes in food and beauty and wellness.

Our model estimates a 3.7% decline in volumes for the Global Rigid Packaging Solutions segment and a price/mix increase of 3.7% and favorable currency impact of 5.3%. The sales projection for the segment is $2.3 billion, indicating a 216.3% year-over-year upsurge, including the positive impacts of the Berry Global acquisition, estimated at 212.7%.

Amcor’s Share Price Performance

Over the past year, shares of Amcor have lost 7.4% compared with the industry’s 7.8% decline.



