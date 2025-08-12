Amcor to Report Q4 Earnings: Here's What to Expect for the Stock

Amcor Plc AMCR is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Aug. 4, before the closing bell.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMCR’s fiscal fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $5.17 billion, indicating 46.3% growth from the year-ago reported figure.



The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at 21 cents per share. The consensus estimate suggests no change from the year-ago quarter's actual. The estimate has moved down 4.6% in the past 60 days.

AMCR’s Earnings Surprise History

Amcor’s earnings met Zacks Consensus Estimates in the trailing four quarters.



What the Zacks Model Unveils for Amcor

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Amcor this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Amcor’s Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for AMCR is -2.38%.



Amcor’s Zacks Rank: Amcor currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Factors Likely to Have Shaped AMCR’s Q4 Performance

Amcor’s total volume growth had been in the negative territory for seven straight quarters till the third quarter of fiscal 2024 as inflationary pressures weighed on consumer spending. Volumes improved with 1% growth in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, 2% in both the first and second quarter of fiscal 2025, and remained flat in the third quarter of fiscal 2025.



We expect 0.3% growth in volumes in the fiscal fourth quarter. This is likely to have been driven by an improved performance in the Flexibles segment. Overall price/mix benefits are expected to be 0.5% for the quarter.



Amcor has been facing intermittent supply shortages and price volatility of certain resins and raw materials because of market dynamics and higher rates of inflation impacting other costs. The impacts of this are expected to be reflected in the company’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings results.

Our Q4 Projections for Amcor’s Segments

The Flexible segment returned to volume growth of 3% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 after seven straight quarters of declines. The segment reported volume growth of 3% in both the first and second quarters of fiscal 2025, followed by 1% growth in the third quarter. Backed by solid customer demand across all regions and many product categories, we project volume growth of 1% for the segment. The price/mix is expected to be a favorable 1%. Our sales projection for the Flexibles segment is pegged at $2.71 billion, indicating 1.1% year-over-year growth.



Our model estimates a 2% dip in volumes for the Rigid Packaging segment and a price/mix decrease of 1%. The sales projection for the segment is $0.76 billion, indicating a 10.6% year-over-year decline.

Amcor’s Share Price Performance

Over the past year, shares of Amcor have lost 3.5% compared with the industry’s 5.8% decline.



A Look at AMCR’s Recent Peer Performances

Sealed Air Corporation SEE reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of 89 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 72 cents. The bottom line marked a 7% improvement year over year, attributed to improved operating leverage and continued business optimization.



Sealed Air’s total sales were $1.335 billion in the reported quarter, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.318 billion. Sales were down 0.7% year over year. Pricing had a favorable impact of 0.5% and volumes were down 1.8% year over year. Currency had a positive impact of 0.5%. Our model predicted that pricing would impact sales favorably by 0.1% and a volume decline of 1.7%.



Packaging Corporation of America PKG reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.48 in the second quarter of 2025, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.44. The reported figure was higher than Packaging Corp.’s guidance of $2.41 in the quarter under review. Moreover, the bottom line increased 13% year over year. The upside was driven by higher prices and mixes in both segments.



Packaging Corp.’s sales in the second quarter grew 4.6% year over year to $2.17 billion. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.16 billion.



Avery Dennison Corporation AVY has delivered adjusted earnings of $2.42 per share in second-quarter 2025, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.38. The bottom line was flat year over year.



Avery Dennison’s total revenues dipped 0.7% year over year to $2.22 billion, marginally missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.23 billion.

