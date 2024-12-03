Amcor PLC Reports Growth in CDI Issuance

Amcor PLC Shs Chess Depository Interests (AU:AMC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Amcor PLC has announced an increase in its Chess Depository Interests (CDIs) from 600,190,738 to 604,000,155 as of November 2024, reflecting net transfers between CDIs and ordinary shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange. This uptick in CDI issuance highlights ongoing adjustments in Amcor’s securities strategy, which may interest investors tracking the company’s market activities.

For further insights into AU:AMC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.