Amcor PLC Reports Growth in CDI Issuance

December 03, 2024 — 10:02 pm EST

Amcor PLC Shs Chess Depository Interests (AU:AMC) has released an update.

Amcor PLC has announced an increase in its Chess Depository Interests (CDIs) from 600,190,738 to 604,000,155 as of November 2024, reflecting net transfers between CDIs and ordinary shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange. This uptick in CDI issuance highlights ongoing adjustments in Amcor’s securities strategy, which may interest investors tracking the company’s market activities.

