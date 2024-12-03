News & Insights

Amcor plc Files Rule 144 for Securities Sale

December 03, 2024 — 07:18 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Amcor PLC Shs Chess Depository Interests (AU:AMC) has released an update.

Amcor plc, a global leader in packaging solutions, has filed Rule 144 documents with the SEC, indicating a proposed sale of securities. This move reflects Amcor’s commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance, as it continues to generate significant revenue and expand its operations across 40 countries.

