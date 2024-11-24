News & Insights

Amcor PLC Files Annual Affirmation with NYSE

November 24, 2024 — 05:37 pm EST

Amcor PLC Shs Chess Depository Interests (AU:AMC) has released an update.

Amcor PLC, a global leader in responsible packaging solutions, has recently filed its Annual Written Affirmation with the New York Stock Exchange. The company, which generated $13.6 billion in sales over the last fiscal year, operates in 40 countries and continues to innovate in recyclable and lightweight packaging. Amcor’s commitment to corporate governance is highlighted by its compliance with NYSE requirements.

