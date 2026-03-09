Amcor Partners With DCM on Recycle-Ready Fertilizer Packaging in EU

Amcor plc AMCR recently partnered with Belgian organic fertilizer producer De Ceuster Meststoffen NV (“DCM”) to introduce a recycle-ready fertilizer packaging solution designed to advance sustainability and support the European Union’s circular economy goals.

The collaboration introduces a mono-material polyethylene (PE) flexible packaging structure that replaces DCM’s previous multi-layer packaging, which was more difficult to recycle in existing waste streams.

The newly developed packaging contains 35% post-consumer recycled (PCR) content and will be used for DCM’s fertilizer products in pack sizes ranging from 650 grams to 7 kilograms across European markets. By transitioning, the companies estimate the solution can reduce the product’s carbon footprint by roughly 17%, marking a meaningful step toward lowering environmental impact while maintaining packaging performance.

The packaging incorporates machine-direction oriented polyethylene (MDO-PE) technology along with a specialized sealant layer, providing strong mechanical properties such as high tensile strength, puncture resistance and durability, which are essential for protecting fertilizer products during transportation, storage and retail handling.

The partnership is expected to help Amcor and DCM meet evolving environmental regulations while advancing the European Union’s circular economy objectives centered on reducing waste and optimizing resource use.

Shares of AMCR are down 15.7% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 9.1%.

