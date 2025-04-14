Amcor Constructs Healthcare Packaging Coating Facility in Asia

Amcor Plc AMCR announced the completion of construction of its state-of-the-art coating facility for healthcare packaging in Selangor, MY. This move expands Amcor’s existing healthcare packaging plant in Selangor.

AMCR’s Facility to Set Standard Efficiency

With the construction of the new facility, Amcor created an integrated campus that will enable the company to produce top and bottom substrates for medical device packaging in Asia. This will result in improved supply-chain stability and shorter lead times, thus helping customers.



The advanced facility uses air knife coating technology, strengthening the supply of high-quality, sterile packaging for healthcare customers — a first in Asia. The center is also equipped with innovative technologies like water-based coating systems, online inspection systems and air knife technology. The air knife technology uses high-speed air streams to apply uniform coatings, resulting in more consistent products and less waste.

Amcor’s New Facility to Boost Healthcare Packaging in Asia

This facility is part of AMCR's broader Asia Pacific healthcare expansion.



Amcor's investment in advanced coating technologies and regional expansion addresses the growing demand for high-performance healthcare packaging. It reinforces the company’s commitment to deliver innovative value to customers globally.



Local production of Amcor’s industry-leading product platform enhances customer proximity, supply security and flexibility.

AMCR Stock’s Price Performance

In the past year, AMCR shares have gained 9.5% compared with the industry’s 1.5% growth.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

