Amcor Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for AMCR

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Amcor plc (Symbol: AMCR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $8.81, changing hands as high as $8.94 per share. Amcor plc shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMCR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMCR's low point in its 52 week range is $7.665 per share, with $10.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.86. The AMCR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

