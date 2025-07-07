Amcor Boosts PCR Capabilities With Latest Investment in Kentucky

Amcor Plc AMCR announced that it is investing in its Nicholasville, KY facility to boost post-consumer recycled (‘PCR’) packaging production capabilities. This move will support Amcor customers’ varied PCR needs.

Benefits of Amcor’s Investment

AMCR's new system features dedicated silos that supply multiple production lines. This will allow for precise PCR blending and give customers the flexibility to choose their desired PCR percentage, up to 100%. This innovation showcases Amcor's ability to optimize manufacturing and increase the use of recycled materials in packaging.



While the investment was initially made to cater to Amcor’s spirits customers’ specific needs, it will support customers in healthcare, food, and home and personal care segments.



The facility aligns with customers’ sustainability goals by providing them more choices for the recycled content levels of their packaging. This strengthens Amcor’s commitment to a circular economy.



Amcor’s rigid packaging business has previously collaborated with customers to introduce more PCR-based packaging solutions. This resulted in a significant increase of more than 50,000 metric tons in PCR polymer purchases in fiscal 2024 from the prior year. With growing legislation mandating minimum recycled content, Amcor's advanced PCR capabilities can help brands meet compliance requirements, promote recycling and support a circular economy.

AMCR’s Q3 Performance

Amcor reported third-quarter fiscal 2025 (ended March 31, 2025) adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 18 cents, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate as well as the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Amcor has also closed the merger with Berry Global Group, Inc., strengthening its position as a global leader in consumer and healthcare packaging solutions.



Amcor’s revenues dipped 2.3% year over year to $3.33 billion. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.49 billion.



While volumes were in line with last year, the price/mix contributed slightly positively to net sales. The overall decline was attributed to the unfavorable impacts of approximately 2% related to foreign exchange rates and a 1% negative impact of items affecting comparability, which were offset by a favorable impact of around 1% associated with the pass-through of higher raw material costs.

Amcor’s Stock Price Performance

In the past year, AMCR shares have gained 5.1% compared with the industry’s 2% increase.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

