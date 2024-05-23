Amcor Announces Latest SEC Filing and Financials

Amcor PLC Shs Chess Depository Interests (AU:AMC) has released an update.

Amcor plc, a global leader in responsible packaging solutions, has filed a Form 8-K with the SEC, detailing their financial movements with regards to USD notes. The company, which earned $14.7 billion in sales last year and operates in 41 countries, emphasizes its commitment to producing lighter, recyclable, and reusable packaging with increased recycled content. For additional details, Amcor has provided contact information for investor relations and media inquiries across different regions.

