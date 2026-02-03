Amcor (AMCR) Price Target Increased by 392.17% to 53.40

The average one-year price target for Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) has been revised to $53.40 / share. This is an increase of 392.17% from the prior estimate of $10.85 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $46.46 to a high of $63.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.06% from the latest reported closing price of $43.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 908 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amcor. This is an decrease of 495 owner(s) or 35.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMCR is 0.17%, an increase of 20.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.04% to 1,552,402K shares. The put/call ratio of AMCR is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

M&G holds 108,334K shares representing 23.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 85,596K shares , representing an increase of 20.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMCR by 8.59% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 82,059K shares representing 17.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 80,770K shares , representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMCR by 16.54% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 65,043K shares representing 14.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,131K shares , representing an increase of 38.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMCR by 36.42% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 63,940K shares representing 13.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 58,846K shares , representing an increase of 7.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMCR by 11.94% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 56,172K shares representing 12.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,360K shares , representing an increase of 35.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMCR by 28.11% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.