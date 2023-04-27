Amcon Distributing (DIT) Declares $0.18 Dividend

Amcon Distributing said on April 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.72 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 4, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 5, 2023 will receive the payment on May 18, 2023.

At the current share price of $177.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.41%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.53%, the lowest has been 1.00%, and the highest has been 8.93%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.52 (n=231).

The current dividend yield is 1.39 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 4.72%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amcon Distributing. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DIT is 0.07%, an increase of 20.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.64% to 79K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 10K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 3.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIT by 19.15% over the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 9K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 8.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIT by 12.96% over the last quarter.

Caldwell Securities holds 6K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIT by 23.07% over the last quarter.

DFSCX - U.s. Micro Cap Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 6K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Amcon Distributing Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AMCON Distributing Company operates distribution centers and retail food stores in the Great Plains, Rocky Mountain, and Southern regions of the United States. The Company sells a variety of consumer products, including cigarettes, candy, beverages, groceries, paper products, beauty care products, natural food, frozen products, and institutional food service products.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.