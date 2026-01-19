Amcon Distributing Co. Q1 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Amcon Distributing Co. (DIT) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $0.79 million, or $1.28 per share. This compares with $0.35 million, or $0.57 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.6% to $730.06 million from $711.27 million last year.

Amcon Distributing Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $0.79 Mln. vs. $0.35 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.28 vs. $0.57 last year. -Revenue: $730.06 Mln vs. $711.27 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.