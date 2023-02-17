AMC Networks Rallies As Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX), an entertainment company, are rising more than 17% Friday morning after reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.

Excluding one-time items, the company reported earnings of $110.55 million or $2.52 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $1.2 per share.

AMC Networks, however, posted a net a loss of $264.69 million or $6.11 per share in the fourth quarter, compared with profit of $17.04 million or $0.39 per share a year ago, primarily due to charges related to restructuring, that the company had initiated in November last year.

Quarterly revenues increased 20% year-on-year to $964.52 million. The consensus estimate stood at $947.78 million.

AMCX, currently at $24.09, has traded in the range of $14.45-$44.05 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.