AMC Entertainment Holdings Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for AMC

In trading on Friday, shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.09, changing hands as high as $22.77 per share. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares are currently trading up about 17.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMC's low point in its 52 week range is $9.70 per share, with $52.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.05.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.