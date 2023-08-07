AMC Entertainment (AMC) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC is scheduled to report second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 8. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 23.5%.

Q2 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at a loss of 5 cents per share. This has widened from a loss of 4 cents over the past 30 days. In the prior-year quarter, AMC reported an adjusted loss per share of 24 cents. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $1.29 billion, up 10.6% year over year.

Factors to Note

The company’s results in the to-be-reported quarter are likely to benefit from strength in Admissions, and Food and Beverage revenues. Moreover, an increase in average ticket pricing is likely to have driven revenues. Release of major movie titles also bodes well.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Admissions, and Food and Beverage revenues is pegged at $727 million and $446 million, up 11.7% and 12.3% year over year, respectively. However, high costs are likely to have hurt margins in the quarter under review.

Logitech International S.A. Price and EPS Surprise

Logitech International S.A. price-eps-surprise | Logitech International S.A. Quote

What Our Model Says

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for AMC Entertainment this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: AMC Entertainment has an Earnings ESP of -10.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: AMC Entertainment carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings

Here are some stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary space that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season.



MGM Resorts International MGM has an Earnings ESP of +23.22% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of MGM Resorts have increased 53.6% in the past year. MGM’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, the average surprise being 81%.

DraftKings Inc. DKNG has an Earnings ESP of +6.60% and a Zacks Rank of 2.



Shares of DraftKings have skyrocketed 106.8% in the past year. DKNG’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 15.3%.

Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN has an Earnings ESP of +55.56% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



Shares of Wynn Resorts have soared 69.2% in the past year. WYNN’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, missed once and stayed flat on the remaining one occasion, the average surprise being 67.2%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MGM Resorts International (MGM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.