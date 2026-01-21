AMC Entertainment (AMC) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

AMC Entertainment (AMC) closed the most recent trading day at $1.61, moving +2.55% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.21%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the movie theater operator had lost 6.55% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 3.58%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.42%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of AMC Entertainment in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.06, signifying a 66.67% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.39 billion, indicating a 6.23% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

AMC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.15 per share and revenue of $4.95 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10.16% and 0%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for AMC Entertainment. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Currently, AMC Entertainment is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, positioning it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.