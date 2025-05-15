Ambow Education Partners with Colorado State University to Enhance Learning Experience with HybriU Digital Educational Solutions

Ambow Education partners with Colorado State University to enhance classroom engagement using its HybriU Digital Educational Solution platform.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. has announced a partnership with Colorado State University to implement its HybriU Digital Educational Solution platform, aimed at enhancing classroom engagement and creating a more integrated physical and digital learning environment for students and faculty. The HybriU system, a compact and user-friendly solution, facilitates real-time lecture capture, multilingual transcription, AI-generated content summaries, and immersive display functions, thereby making hybrid education more interactive and effective. Ambow's CEO, Dr. Jin Huang, highlighted the necessity for universities to adapt to new learning demands, and HybriU is positioned to meet these needs without major infrastructure changes. As hybrid learning becomes increasingly essential in higher education, Ambow anticipates further adoption of the HybriU platform across U.S. institutions, affirming its role as a leader in technology-driven education solutions.

Potential Positives

Ambow has secured a partnership with Colorado State University to utilize its HybriU Digital Educational Solution platform, highlighting the company's growth and demand in the education sector.

The HybriU platform offers innovative features such as real-time lecture capture, multilingual transcription, and immersive display capabilities, enhancing the learning experience for students and faculty.

This deployment reflects a broader trend in U.S. higher education towards adopting hybrid learning solutions, positioning Ambow as a leader in this evolving market.

The success and continued implementation of HybriU at various educational institutions, including Ambow's own NewSchool of Architecture & Design, showcase the effectiveness and scalability of the company’s offerings.

Potential Negatives

Ambow's reliance on forward-looking statements creates uncertainty regarding its future performance and potential results, leaving investors with risk due to the possibility of actual outcomes differing from projections.



The mention of "known and unknown risks and uncertainties" may signal to investors that there are significant challenges the company anticipates facing, potentially undermining confidence in its strategic direction.



Despite the installation at Colorado State University, there is no specific information provided on the financial terms of the agreement or projected returns, which may limit investor insight into the deal's impact on revenue and growth.

FAQ

What is Ambow Education's HybriU platform?

HybriU is an AI-powered Digital Educational Solution for modernizing classroom engagement and enhancing the phygital learning experience.

Which university is partnering with Ambow Education?

Ambow Education has entered into an agreement with Colorado State University to implement the HybriU platform.

How does HybriU improve hybrid learning?

HybriU enhances hybrid learning through real-time lecture capture, multilingual transcription, and immersive display capabilities, creating engaging learning environments.

What features does HybriU offer?

HybriU offers intelligent automation, seamless connectivity for in-person and remote learners, and AI-generated content summaries.

Where is HybriU currently being utilized?

HybriU is being used in various educational settings, including Ambow's NewSchool of Architecture & Design and corporate environments.

$AMBO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $AMBO stock to their portfolio, and 0 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

UBS GROUP AG added 9,894 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,735

TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC) added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $0

GLOBAL RETIREMENT PARTNERS, LLC added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $0

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

CUPERTINO, Calif., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd.



(NYSE American: AMBO) (“Ambow” or the “Company”), a leading global EdTech and AI-powered solutions provider, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Colorado State University for use of Ambow's HybriU's Digital Educational Solution platform to modernize classroom engagement and elevate the phygital (Physical + Digital) learning experience for students and faculty.





The HybriU “box-top” solution, selected by Colorado State University, is a compact, all-in-one, plug-and-play platform that transforms conventional physical classrooms into intelligent learning environments with seamless connectivity between in-person and remote learners. Through intelligent automation, the HybriU system integrates real-time lecture capture, multilingual transcription, AI-generated content summaries and immersive display capabilities. These robust, integrated functions synchronize in-room and remote participation seamlessly, making hybrid instruction more interactive, accessible and effective.





“Our latest HybriU installation reflects the growing urgency among leading institutions to rethink how learning happens,” said Dr. Jin Huang, CEO of Ambow. “The demands of higher education environments have changed, prompting universities to increasingly explore next-generation classrooms that meet the evolving needs of both students and faculty. With HybriU, universities can bridge physical and virtual classrooms, creating a phygital learning hub without overhauling infrastructure. It’s a powerful tool for improving engagement, accessibility and learning outcomes.”





HybriU's deployment at Colorado State University reflects a broader shift across U.S. higher education, where institutions are actively seeking flexible, scalable solutions to elevate teaching, collaboration and student engagement. As hybrid learning becomes a foundational part of modern instruction, HybriU is emerging as a go-to platform for universities, training centers and corporate learning environments.





Designed for speed, simplicity, and seamless integration with existing classrooms, HybriU is redefining what’s possible in AI-enhanced education. Its growing presence in the U.S. education landscape underscores Ambow’s leadership in shaping the future of smart, inclusive and technology-forward learning. Ambow expects HybriU’s footprint in U.S. higher education to expand as more institutions adopt hybrid learning as a core component of their instructional models.





HybriU's Digital Education solution is currently being used across the global education sector, including at Ambow's wholly owned college, NewSchool of Architecture & Design, located in San Diego, Calif. NewSchool of Architecture & Design was ranked #23 in the nation for Social Mobility by U.S. News & World Report in its 2025 Regional Universities rankings.





In addition to Ambow's HybriU Digital Education Solutions, which include HybriU as a box-top set and subscription-based model, Ambow offers HybriU Conferencing, providing phygital solutions for corporations from boardrooms to global summits.





To learn more or request a live demonstration of HybriU, visit



www.hybriu.com



.







About Ambow







Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is a U.S.-based, AI-driven technology company offering



phygital



(physical + digital) solutions for education, corporate conferencing and live events. Through its flagship platform, HybriU, Ambow is shaping the future of learning, collaboration and communication—delivering immersive, intelligent, real-time experiences across industries. For more information, visit Ambow’s corporate website at



https://www.ambow.com/



.





Follow us on X:









@Ambow_Education









Follow us on LinkedIn:





Ambow-education-group











Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains statements of a forward-looking nature. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by terminology such as "will," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates" and similar statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Ambow and the industry. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof, and Ambow undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although Ambow believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that its expectations will turn out to be correct, and investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.







For more information, please contact:







Ambow Education Holding Ltd.





E-mail:



ir@ambow.com







or





Piacente Financial Communications





Tel: +1 212 481 2050





E-mail:



ambow@tpg-ir.com





