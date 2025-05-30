Bitcoin Magazine



Amboss Launches Rails, a Self-Custodial Bitcoin Yield Service

Amboss, a leader in AI-driven solutions for the Bitcoin Lightning Network, today announced Rails, a groundbreaking self-custodial Bitcoin yield service. According to a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine, it’s designed to empower companies, custodians, and high net worth individuals. This allows participants to earn a yield on their Bitcoin.

Big news from @TheBitcoinConf !

We’re thrilled to announce Rails—a self-custodial Bitcoin yield service that empowers you to earn on your BTC while supercharging the Lightning Network.



Let’s bring Bitcoin to the World.https://t.co/3WYYvB95hP — AMBOSS (@ambosstech) May 29, 2025

Rails also launched a secure way for Liquidity Providers (LPs) to hold all custody of their Bitcoin while generating returns from liquidity leases and payment routing, although they are not guaranteed. The implementation of Amboss’ AI technology, Rails strengthened their Lighting Network with more dependable transactions and larger payment volumes.

“Rails is a transformative force for the Lightning Network,” said the CEO and Co-Founder of Amboss Jesse Shrader. “It’s not just about yield—it’s about enabling businesses to strengthen the network while earning on their Bitcoin. This is a critical step in Bitcoin’s evolution as a global medium of exchange.”

The service offers two options:

Rails LP is designed for high net worth individuals, custodians, and companies with Bitcoin treasuries, requiring a minimum commitment of 1 BTC for one year.

Liquidity subscriptions are designed for businesses that receive Bitcoin payments, with fees starting at 0.5%.

Amboss partnered with CoinCorner and Flux (a joint venture between Axiom and CoinCorner), to bring Rails to the market. CoinCorner has incorporated it into both its exchange platform and daily payment services in the Isle of Man. Flux is jointly focused on advancing the Lightning Network’s presence in global payments. Their participation highlights growing industry trust in Rails as a tool to scale Bitcoin effectively.

“Rails offers a practical way for businesses like ours to participate in the Lightning Network’s growth,” said the CFO of CoinCorner David Boylan. “We’ve been using the Lightning Network for years, and Rails provides a structured approach to engaging with its economy, particularly through liquidity leasing and payment routing. This aligns with our goal of making Bitcoin more accessible and practical for everyday use.”

This post Amboss Launches Rails, a Self-Custodial Bitcoin Yield Service first appeared on Bitcoin Magazine and is written by Oscar Zarraga Perez.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.