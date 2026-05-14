Ambiq Micro (AMBQ) Price Target Increased by 48.74% to 60.38

The average one-year price target for Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ) has been revised to $60.38 / share. This is an increase of 48.74% from the prior estimate of $40.60 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $43.43 to a high of $73.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 15.30% from the latest reported closing price of $71.29 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 90 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ambiq Micro. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 3.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMBQ is 0.06%, an increase of 33.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 28.53% to 6,956K shares. The put/call ratio of AMBQ is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 707K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company.

Atreides Management holds 696K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 684K shares , representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMBQ by 39.18% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 542K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 308K shares , representing an increase of 43.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMBQ by 56.74% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 395K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 436K shares , representing a decrease of 10.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMBQ by 27.56% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 279K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 190K shares , representing an increase of 32.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMBQ by 1.13% over the last quarter.

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