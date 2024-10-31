Ambev SA Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

Ambev SA (ABEV) has released an update.

Ambev SA has reported a strong third quarter performance for 2024, with normalized EBITDA growing by 8.5% and net revenue increasing by 4.9%, despite a slight decline in total volumes. The company continues to see growth in its premium beer brands and non-alcoholic beverages in Brazil, while challenges remain in markets like Argentina and Canada. Ambev also announced a significant share buyback program, reflecting confidence in its financial health and future prospects.

For further insights into ABEV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.