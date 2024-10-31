News & Insights

Ambev SA Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

October 31, 2024 — 06:31 am EDT

Ambev SA (ABEV) has released an update.

Ambev SA has reported a strong third quarter performance for 2024, with normalized EBITDA growing by 8.5% and net revenue increasing by 4.9%, despite a slight decline in total volumes. The company continues to see growth in its premium beer brands and non-alcoholic beverages in Brazil, while challenges remain in markets like Argentina and Canada. Ambev also announced a significant share buyback program, reflecting confidence in its financial health and future prospects.

