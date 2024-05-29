Ambev S.A.: Corporate Evolution and Expansion

Ambev SA (ABEV) has released an update.

Ambev S.A., with a rich history dating back to the 19th century, has undergone significant corporate restructuring, including a share merger aimed at simplifying its ownership structure and improving governance, resulting in increased share liquidity and capital structure management flexibility. The company, originally only holding stakes in Companhia de Bebidas das Américas – Ambev, has expanded its corporate purpose to include a wide range of activities from beverage production to operation of food establishments. These strategic moves were punctuated by mergers that streamlined operations, reduced costs, and led to direct engagement in beverage production and trade.

