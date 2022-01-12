Ambarella, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMBA) Profit Outlook

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The US$5.8b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$60m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$30m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Ambarella's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 17 of the American Semiconductor analysts is that Ambarella is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$8.0m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 67%, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Ambarella given that this is a high-level summary, but, take into account that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Ambarella currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

