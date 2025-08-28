AMBARELLA INC Q2 Loss Drops

(RTTNews) - AMBARELLA INC (AMBA) reported Loss for second quarter of -$20.0 million

The company's earnings totaled -$20.0 million, or -$0.47 per share. This compares with -$34.9 million, or -$0.85 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 49.9% to $95.5 million from $63.7 million last year.

AMBARELLA INC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$20.0 Mln. vs. -$34.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.47 vs. -$0.85 last year. -Revenue: $95.5 Mln vs. $63.7 Mln last year.

