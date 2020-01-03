Ambarella & AWS Bring ML Solutions to Edge Applications

Ambarella AMBA recently announced a collaboration with Amazon’s AMZN cloud computing arm, AWS, enabling customers to use Amazon SageMaker Neo cloud service to run ML models on devices based on Ambarella’s CVflow-powered AI vision SoC (system on chip).



Reportedly, this collaboration eliminates the need for developers to manually optimize ML models for devices based on Ambarella AI vision SoCs, preventing delays and errors in application development.



The company will exhibit the collaboration with Amazon SageMaker Neo during CES 2020, to be held on Jan 7-10.

Ambarella also named IP surveillance solution provider, VIVOTEK, as the first joint customer to leverage the single-click ML solution for edge applications.



The company’s CVflow suit of SoCs runs on an advanced 10-nanometer process, which enables the development of compact, high-performance vision systems with ultra-low-power operation. For instance, the CV22 CVflow SoC includes a range of advanced security features to prevent hacking.



A few days ago, Ambarella also announced that it will use StradVision’s SVNet software for its ADAS (Advanced driver-assistance systems) and DMS (driver monitoring solution) demonstration vehicle at the CES 2020. Its CV22 SoC will be integrated with a fully-optimized SVNet, reflecting the company's ability to leverage sophisticated, deep, learning-based algorithms to carry out complex functions to operate automated vehicles.



CVFlow Architecture: A Key Driver



Ambarella is making steady progress on the development and delivery of computer video solutions based on its CVFlow architecture. The company released CVFlow software developed kits, supporting its CV2 and CV22 SoCs and attracting positive consumer feedback.



In September last year, the company partnered with ON Semiconductor ON and Eyeris to showcase a complete, integrated, in-cabin monitoring system. The system leverages CV2AQ video processing SoC from Ambarella.



Moreover, Ambarella collaborated with Longhorn Auto Co., Ltd. to develop an advanced automatic parking platform in June 2019. It will be based on the company's CV22AQ CVflow computer vision SoC.



Additionally, in April 2019, Ambarella announced a collaboration with Chinese automotive supplier Shanghai OFilm to develop an AVP hardware platform, based on the CV22AQ CVflow computer vision SoC of the former. The amalgamation of Ambarella’s SoC and OFilm’s intelligent driving algorithms and system integration capability will help the platform achieve high-precision image recognition, free space detection, obstacle detection and map construction.



Growing demand for single-chip solutions with integrated computer vision processing in the surveillance camera market bodes well for the company’s CVflow architecture-based SoC solutions.



