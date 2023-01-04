Ambarella (AMBA) to Offer Combined Front ADAS Solution

Ambarella AMBA announced that it would offer combined front Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and Driver and Occupant Monitoring System (DMS and OMS) solution in collaboration with Australia’s vision-based monitoring technology company, Seeing Machines, and Tel-Aviv-based artificial intelligence (AI) mobility company, Autobrains Technologies.

Offered in a single box by using a single, low-power, high-performance Ambarella CV2FS/CV22FS AI perception system-on-chip (SoC), the joint solution integrates embedded Driver Monitoring Engine (e-DME) software stack from Seeing Machines with patented signature-based AI software stack from Autobrains. It offers extremely low power consumption, reducing thermal-management requirements that lower system cost and complexities. This enables one-box, single-ECU solutions to be placed in high-temperature areas like dashboard or near the rearview mirror.

The open-platform solution features a forward-facing camera up to 8 megapixels (MP) and an in-cabin camera up to 5MP. Automakers can add multiple subsystems and stacks, sensors with different color filter arrays, and advanced features like digital video recorder functionality, edge-case coverage, hazard detection and freespace detection on a single Ambarella CV2FS/CV22FS SoC. This allows them to raise vehicle safety, while meeting front ADAS and DMS industry standards that include Euro New Car Assessment Programme and the European Commission General Safety Regulation.

Per the latest move, Ambarella’s tier-1s and original equipment manufacturers will be able to easily scale the implementation of ADAS across vehicle models by using a single AI SoC that shares a common software development kit platform.

Ambarella, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ambarella, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ambarella, Inc. Quote

With all automakers developing self-driving cars, there has been a high demand for camera-based SoCs and computer vision technology in recent times. Ambarella, being an AI silicon company, has deep technical knowledge in camera-based SoCs and enhanced computer vision capabilities. AMBA’s SoC designs integrate high-definition video processing, image processing, audio processing and system functions onto a single chip, which help in delivering exceptional video and image quality at high compression rates, differentiated functionality and low power consumption. Growing demand for ADAS is a key catalyst for the company’s near-term growth.

Ambarella continues to expand its CVflow family of AI processors through consecutive global collaborations. A few days ago, the company partnered with California-based Applied Intuition to build an autonomous vehicle development solution. Based on Ambarella’s CV3-AD peripheral component interconnect express hardware-in-the-loop card and Applied Intuition’s simulation software, the ADAS solution allows customers to test their ADAS or AV stack directly on a CV3-AD SoC, ignoring any electronic control units related delays.

In December, Ambarella unveiled the first-ever centrally processed 4D imaging radar architecture for AI-based ADAS, Level 2+ to Level 5 autonomous driving systems, and autonomous robotics. The unique, software-designed architecture enables both central processing of raw radar data and deep, low-level fusion with other sensor inputs, including cameras, lidar and ultrasonics. The new 4D imaging radar architecture features convenient over-the-air software upgrades that are pushed to the CV3 SoC and aggregated across all systems’ radar heads.

In third-quarter fiscal 2023, the company’s revenues increased 2% to $80.9 million primarily on improvement in the automotive and security camera businesses. We believe that the growing demand for security cameras with computer vision capability will give Ambarella an opportunity to increase its value contribution per camera, while further accelerating its top line.

