Ambarella (AMBA) Offers Inceptio Technology Two CVflow SoCs

Ambarella AMBA recently announced that it has entered an agreement with Fremont-headquartered autonomous grade L3 truck developer Inceptio Technology to provide four edge artificial intelligence (AI) systems on chip (SoCs) from its CVflow family — CV2FS and CV2AQ.

Two of Ambarella's CV2FS SoCs and two CV2AQ SoCs will aid Inceptio in accelerating its automotive-grade central computing platform, which is an integral part of its autonomous driving system designed for self-driving trucks — XUANYUAN. This SoC implementation will enhance multi-camera all perception image processing for Inceptio and enable XUANYUAN to reach a target of more than 2 million kilometers of real-world operations.

Ambarella’s Automotive Safety Integrity Level C-compliant CV2FS SoCs feature high-performance and low-power computer vision acceleration, image signal processor (ISP), and H.264 video compression. Meanwhile, the company’s Automotive Electronics Council - Q100 compliant CV2AQ SoCs feature image processing, 12-Mega Pixel 30 video encoding-decoding and CVflow computer vision processing in a single, low-power design. The CV2AQ enables computer vision processing at full 12MP resolution, which allows image recognition over long distances with high accuracy.

Both the Ambarella SoCs’ computer vision engine enables efficient implementation of mono and stereo algorithms for automotive cameras, while its ISP provides outstanding imaging in low-light conditions. The chips offer high-resolution video recording and streaming at very low bit rates.

The CV2FS SOCs will ensure safety features like collision avoidance in Inceptio’s grade L3 trucks with its advanced imaging capability for seven 8MP cameras and address system requirements for functional safety. Meanwhile, the CV2AQ SoCs will segment and detect objects like traffic lanes and signs. Jointly, the chips will improve clarity in low-light conditions and deliver power-efficient imaging within Inceptio’s planned budget.

With all automakers developing self-driving cars, there has been a high demand for camera-based SoCs and computer vision technology in recent times. Ambarella, being an AI silicon company, has deep technical knowledge in camera-based SoCs and enhanced computer vision capabilities. The growing demand for an advanced driving assistance system (ADAS) is likely to act as a key catalyst for the company’s near-term growth.



Ambarella continues to expand its CVflow family of AI processors through consecutive global collaborations. Recently, in January, the company launched an AI-based ISP across its entire CVflow SoC portfolio at resolutions of up to 4K in 2022.



In the same month, the company unveiled CV3 AI domain controller SoC, which is ideal for implementing autonomous driving for vehicles from Level 2+ to Level 4, single- and multi-camera ADAS, Driver Monitoring System and in-cabin solutions, single- and multi-channel electronic mirrors with blind-spot detection, and intelligent parking assistance systems. Ambarella has been benefiting from solid momentum in CV2, CV22 and CV25. In fiscal 2020, these products generated production revenues from 1,000 customers.

Ambarella currently carries a Zacks Rank of 4 (Sell). Shares of AMBA have plunged 34.4% in the past year.



Some better-ranked stocks from the broader Computer and Technology sector are Analog Devices ADI, Baidu BIDU and Axcelis Technologies ACLS.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Analog Devices' third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 5 cents to $2.42 per share over the past 30 days. For fiscal 2022, earnings estimates have moved 16 cents north to $9.24 per share in the past 30 days.



Analog Devices' earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 7.7%. Shares of ADI have decreased 9.7% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Axcelis’ second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised 3 cents northward to 99 cents per share over the past 60 days. For 2022, earnings estimates have moved 10.3% north to $4.40 per share in the past 60 days.



Axcelis' earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 23.5%. Shares of ACLS have surged 38% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Baidu’s second-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised 31 cents southward to $1.38 per share over the past 30 days. For 2022, earnings estimates have moved 3 cents north to $8.27 per share in the past 30 days.



Baidu's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 52.9%. Shares of BIDU have fallen 24.6% in the past year.

