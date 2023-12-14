Ambarella (AMBA) Launches Autonomous Driving Software Stack

Ambarella AMBA recently unveiled its autonomous driving (AD) software stack, which was developed by the company’s VisLab Automotive R&D Team and built upon years of investment in data collection through various vehicle fleets.

The standout feature of this new offering, the deep-learning-based planner, is a direct result of these investments. Ambarella’s R&D vehicle team is currently equipped with mono and stereo cameras, along with Ambarella’s Oculii 4D imaging radar, all processed by the CV3-AD system-on-chip (SoC).

Ambarella’s CV3-AD SoC and the AD software stack were designed to work in tandem. However, this does not hinder other automotive customers from utilizing their software intellectual property. It is highly adaptable, allowing automakers to integrate it with their software. AMBA has the capability to offer its complete tool chain to customers, including tools for data collection, simulation and annotation, streamlining development.

Ambarella, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ambarella, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ambarella, Inc. Quote

Together, the CV3-AD SoC and the recently launched AD software stack deliver optimal performance per watt, utilizing only a small fraction of the SoC’s power while allowing ample room for additional third-party software. This efficiency also contributes to heat management and battery performance.

The AD software stack covers various aspects, from environmental perception to sensor fusion and vehicle path planning. Ambarella's AD software stack does not rely on pre-generated high-definition maps. Instead, it generates HD maps in real time using live data from the vehicle's sensors. This approach offers flexibility and reliability, especially in dynamic scenarios like commute and city-ride.

Ambarella's CV3 SoCs are built to handle demanding AI inference tasks, such as enabling partial or complete autonomy in vehicles. The CV3 SoCs leverage their third-generation AI inference technology for this purpose. These SoCs not only deliver perception processing for multiple camera inputs within a single chip but also enable central processing of low-radar data. This enhances overall perception capabilities in various applications, especially in autonomous vehicles. Ambarella has also gained renown for its top-of-the-line video processing SoCs, setting the benchmark in performance while consuming the least power in this space.

The company is consistently advancing in the creation and distribution of computer video solutions that rely on AI system-on-chips, known as CVFlow. The AI inference processors built on the CVFlow architecture, such as CV3, CV2, CV5, CV25 and CV22 SoCs, are receiving favorable responses from consumers.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Ambarella currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of AMBA have declined 24.8% year to date.

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector are MongoDB MDB, Cloudflare NET and Bel Fuse BELFB. While BELFB sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), MDB and NET carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MongoDB's fourth-quarter 2024 earnings has been revised 10 cents northward to 46 cents per share in the past 30 days. For fiscal 2024, earnings estimates have moved upward by 56 cents to $2.90 per share in the past 30 days.

MDB’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 277.91%. Shares of MDB have gained 108.9% year to date.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Clouflare's fourth-quarter 2023 earnings has moved northward by 2 cents to 12 cents in the past 60 days. For fiscal 2023, NET’s earnings estimates have been revised 9 cents upward to 46 cents per share in the past 60 days.

Cloudflare’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 63.22%. Shares of NET have climbed 77.8% year to date.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Bel Fuse’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings has been revised upward by 38 cents to $1.44 per share in the past 60 days. For fiscal 2023, earnings estimates have been raised by 72 cents to $6.28 in the past 60 days.

Bel Fuse’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 56.92%. Shares of Bel Fuse have surged 89.2% year to date.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.