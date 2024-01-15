Ambarella (AMBA) Collaborates With e-con Systems to Launch RCP

Ambarella AMBA recently collaborated with e-con Systems to help the latter launch its own Robotics Computing Platform (RCP). The e-con RCP is an autonomous robot with advanced features like sensors, RGB cameras, Light Detection and Ranging, Inertial Measurement Unit, Ultrasonic, Time of Flight depth camera and motor control interfaces.

Together, the two companies have designed the e-con RCP platform for the robotics industry to benefit from the fast prototyping and high performance that the solution can offer. The platform uses Ambarella's processing technology and combines it with e-con Systems' advanced cameras to offer comprehensive vision solutions in robotics.

The platform also utilizes AMBA’s CV72S edge artificial intelligence (AI) system-on-chips (SoCs) based on CVflow 3.0 AI architecture. This system includes the processor, power management circuits, memory, storage and interface connectors on the carrier board.

Ambarella, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ambarella, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ambarella, Inc. Quote

Additionally, the entire system is supported by Ambarella’s Cooper Developer Platform, which simplifies the integration of software, hardware and AI models for AMBA’s AI SoCs. The Cooper Developer Platform enables the developers to integrate third-party tools like Robotics Operating System v2, TensorFlow, Docker, PyTorch and Yocto to leverage their AI, machine learning and robotic command capabilities.

The Cooper Developer Platform is benefiting from the growing demand for Ambarella’s hardware products. Since its launch in Consumer Electronic Show 2024, it has also been integrated into AMBA’s N1 SoCs, which became part of the deal with Taiwanese electronics manufacturer, Quanta Computer.

The company’s SoCs based on CVFlow architecture, namely CV3, CV2, CV5, CV25 and CV22 SoCs, are continuously making strides in the computer vision space. The company has become a leader in the SoCs market on the back of its cost-effective and power-efficient chips. AMBA has carved a niche for itself in the markets that include wearable, IP, automotive dashboard and drone cameras.

Nevertheless, the company is currently dealing with a combination of near-term challenges. It is grappling with customers scaling down their inventory. Additionally, Ambarella has been facing reduced demand in certain markets over the past few quarters.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Currently, Ambarella carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of AMBA have declined 35.5% in the past year.

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector are Kanzhun BZ, BlackLine BL and Camtek CAMT, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kanzhun's fourth-quarter 2023 earnings per share has been revised downward by 4 cents to 16 cents in the past 60 days. Shares of BZ have plunged 36.9% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BlackLine’s fourth-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised by a penny northward to 55 cents per share in the past 30 days. Shares of BL have lost 18.5% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Camtek’s fourth-quarter 2023 earnings has remained unchanged at 52 cents per share for the past 90 days. Shares of CAMT have rallied 186.1% in the past year.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (BZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BlackLine (BL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.