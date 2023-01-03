Ambarella (AMBA), Applied Intuition Partner for AV Development

Ambarella AMBA recently announced that it has entered into a partnership with California-based Applied Intuition to jointly build an autonomous vehicle (AV) development solution.

The advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) solution is based on Ambarella’s CV3-AD peripheral component interconnect express (PCIe) hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) card and Applied Intuition’s simulation software. It allows customers to test their ADAS or AV stack directly on a CV3-AD system-on-chip (SoC), ignoring any electronic control units related delays.

By installing AMBA’s CV3-AD PCIe card directly into development desktop or server infrastructure, customers will be able to conduct HIL testing in a cost-effective manner in a much less time than previously possible. In January 2022, Ambarella launched CV3 AI domain controller SoC for implementing autonomous driving for vehicles from Level 2+ to Level 4, single- and multi-camera ADAS, Driver Monitoring System and in-cabin solutions, single- and multi-channel electronic mirrors with blind-spot detection and intelligent parking assistance systems.

Ambarella CTO, Les Kohn, stated, “Applied’s broad set of software solutions and Ambarella’s CV3-AD HIL card enable customers to verify their full ADAS or AV software stack in a real-time, bit-accurate virtual environment. This allows extensive testing of potentially dangerous scenarios without real-world driving, reduces costs and accelerates time to production.”

Ambarella, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ambarella, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ambarella, Inc. Quote

Ambarella’s CV3-AD PCIe single-chip provides up to 500 eTOPS, i.e., Graphic Processing Unit (GPU) equivalent trillion operations per second of CVflow AI processing for neural network computation. The system includes a general vector processor, an advanced image processor, a dense stereo and optical flow engine, up to 16 Arm Cortex-A78AE Central Processing Units and an automotive GPU in a single SoC.



The CV3 chip from AMBA simultaneously processes in-cabin sensing applications, including driver and occupant monitoring, along with covering the whole AD stack. It supports the full range of viewing, recording, sensing and path planning applications. It accelerates automakers’ development timelines and simplifies the deployment of new features by providing the headroom for a single, robust over-the-air update implementation.



In December, Ambarella unveiled the first ever centrally processed 4D imaging radar architecture for AI-based ADAS, Level 2+ to Level 5 autonomous driving systems and autonomous robotics. The unique, software-designed architecture enables both central processing of raw radar data and deep, low-level fusion with other sensor inputs, including cameras, lidar and ultrasonics. The new 4D imaging radar architecture features convenient over-the-air software upgrades that are pushed to the CV3 SoC and aggregated across all systems’ radar heads.

Ambarella possesses deep technical knowledge in camera-based SoCs which act as the company’s main growth driver given the growing demand for ADAS technology lately. Most global automakers are currently in various stages of developing self-driving cars, creating huge demand for camera-based SoCs and computer vision technology. Moreover, AMBA’s SoC designs integrate high-definition video processing, image processing, audio processing and system functions onto a single chip, which help in delivering exceptional video and image quality at high compression rates, differentiated functionality and low power consumption.

During third-quarter fiscal 2023, the company’s revenues increased 2% to $80.9 million, primarily on improvement in the automotive and security camera businesses. We believe that the growing demand for security cameras with computer vision capability might give Ambarella an opportunity to increase its value contribution per camera while further accelerating its top line.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Ambarella currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of AMBA have decreased 59.9% in the past year.



Some top-ranked stocks from the broader Computer and Technology sector are Bandwidth BAND, Clearfield CLFD and Zscaler ZS. While Bandwidth and Clearfield sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Zscaler carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Bandwidth’s fourth-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised by a penny to 4 cents per share over the past 60 days. For 2022, earnings estimates have moved north by 25 cents to 37 cents per share in the past 30 days.



BAND's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 301.8%. Shares of the company have declined 66.4% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Clearfield's first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings has been revised 15 cents northward to $1.02 per share over the past 60 days. For fiscal 2023, earnings estimates have improved by 37.5% to $4.95 per share over the past 60 days.



CLFD’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 39.7%. Shares of the company have risen 16.2% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Zscaler's first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings has been revised 3 cents north to 29 cents per share over the past 30 days. For fiscal 2023, earnings estimates have moved north by 6 cents to $1.23 per share in the past 30 days.



ZS' earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 28.6%. Shares of the company have declined 60.2% in the past year.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2023? From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%.

Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.