Amazon's Secret Weapon Is Getting Stronger

Key Points

AWS delivered its best quarter in a long time.

Amazon's custom chips are growing incredibly popular.

10 stocks we like better than Amazon ›

Quick, what's the first thing you think of when you hear Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN)? The vast majority of respondents would likely mention the e-commerce platform. However, while the platform is the most consumer-facing part of Amazon's business, it's far from the most exciting.

Instead, Amazon's cloud computing and chip business is by far the best reason to invest in the stock.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Although there were some questions surrounding whether Amazon would be able to compete with more AI-focused peers, Amazon's growth is starting to accelerate, and it could be one of the best stocks to own in 2026.

AWS delivered the best quarter in three years

To me, Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the top reason to invest in Amazon stock. AWS is Amazon's cloud computing platform, and is the largest cloud computing player in the world. At the start of the AI build-out, AWS didn't fare as well as its competitors, like Google Cloud and Azure. However, it's starting to gain momentum.

AWS revenue rose 24% year over year in the fourth quarter -- the best growth in 13 quarters. So, not only is AWS excelling, it's getting stronger. One of AWS' secret weapons is the chips that it has designed in-house. While Amazon didn't elaborate on the exact growth rate, the cloud computing business using its chips rose in the triple-digit range during Q4.

Clearly, customers like what they're getting from Amazon's in-house chips, and these could serve as a cheaper alternative to running workloads on more expensive hardware from Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). If this trend persists throughout 2026, don't be surprised to see Amazon's stock rally.

While Amazon may be known for its commerce services, AWS actually provides most of its profits.

If AWS is successful, Amazon as a whole will be

In Q4, AWS accounted for 17% of total revenue. However, when you shift the focus to operating profits, its share changes. In Q4, AWS generated $12.5 billion in operating income. Companywide, Amazon generated $25 billion. So, despite making up 17% of sales, AWS generated half of its operating profits. Keep in mind, Amazon's holiday quarter is usually its commerce division's most profitable quarter, so this metric is usually more skewed toward AWS throughout the year. In Q3, AWS made up 66% of operating profits.

The reality is, AWS is the driver behind Amazon's stock. With AWS growing faster than its commerce segment, Amazon will continue to deliver stellar companywide results. I think it's clear that AWS is set up to thrive in today's AI-first environment, making the stock a great buy after its post-earnings sell-off.

Should you buy stock in Amazon right now?

Before you buy stock in Amazon, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Amazon wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $414,554!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,120,663!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 884% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 14, 2026.

Keithen Drury has positions in Amazon and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.