Amazon’s Drop Was Loud, But Its Rebound Could Be Louder

After starting the year reasonably well, tech titan Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been under pressure since. Its shares tumbled more than 20% into mid-February and were still roughly 18% below their 2026 high in early March. The move lower was not only sharp but also sustained, with the bulls, unusually for Amazon, barely putting up a fight.

Beneath the volatility, the business itself tells a similarly complicated story. Revenue in the February earnings report rose 14% year-over-year, beating expectations, but earnings saw a rare miss. This was made worse by a 2026 capital expenditure (CapEx) forecast of roughly $200 billion, a staggering 50% increase from the prior year.

Given how sensitive markets have become to balance sheet discipline, that CapEx number alone was enough to rattle confidence and trigger a swift drop. But was this truly the start of something more troubling for Amazon, or has the market overreacted to a bold investment cycle that could ultimately strengthen its dominance? Let’s jump in and take a look.

Why Amazon Sold Off

To answer that question, it’s important to note that investors didn’t panic because Amazon’s core business is deteriorating—they panicked because of scale and uncertainty.

The $200 billion spending plan, largely earmarked for artificial intelligence (AI) and data center initiatives, lacked a clearly defined payback timeline.

Investors’ concern about this was compounded by the company’s latest free cash flow figure, which showed a more than 70% year-on-year decline, driven by 2025’s aggressive spending.

Increased spending and decreased cash are a dangerous combination in the best of times, and the fear here is understandable.

Amazon is going all-in on expanding AI infrastructure without offering much visibility into future returns, and shareholders are right to be spooked by how binary this feels. Big spending cycles like this can make or break a company’s trajectory for years.

This is the tension investors are now wrestling with. Is this a CapEx cycle that locks in Amazon’s AI leadership for the next decade, or is it reckless overspending in an arms race?

What the Market May Be Missing

However, while the spending headlines might be getting all the attention, another figure from last month’s report deserves equal focus. Amazon’s AWS revenue grew 24% year-over-year, accelerating at its fastest pace in more than three years. AWS now accounts for more than half of Amazon’s operating income, making it the core economic engine of the company, and that has to count for something.

AWS is directly tied to AI infrastructure demand. Enterprises deploying AI workloads require scalable cloud computing, storage, and processing power. Amazon’s $200 billion in forecasted CapEx is a targeted investment in the very infrastructure underpinning AWS’s growth.

In addition, AWS margins have remained solid, so if AI demand continues accelerating, the return on this CapEx should be both durable and juicy.

The Case for a Rebound

The price action is beginning to reflect the potential upside here. Amazon shares haven’t set a fresh low since the middle of last month, and have instead begun consolidating above the $200 level. That stabilization suggests much of the panic may already be priced in.

Analyst sentiment reinforces this interpretation. Evercore and Wells Fargo both reiterated bullish stances in the past week, echoing those from New Street Research and Citigroup earlier this month. Fresh price targets range up to $304, implying nearly 50% upside from current levels—not bad for a $2.2 trillion company.

Importantly, the drop in share price has pushed Amazon’s valuation to one of its lowest readings in years, which, all things considered, makes it look attractively valued.

Technical Confirmation

While the bullish thesis rests on business fundamentals and recent price action, the stock’s technical indicators are now also confirming the shift in momentum.

Amazon’s relative strength index (RSI) has turned upward from extremely oversold levels, indicating that selling pressure has likely peaked. At the same time, its moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) just logged a bullish crossover, further signaling the bulls are in control. These indicators alone won’t drive a recovery, but they often signal when sentiment has shifted.

The key level to watch remains the $200 area. As long as shares hold above it and begin forming higher lows in the weeks ahead, the case for a recovery strengthens. However, a decisive break below would challenge the rebound thesis and likely mean fresh lows.

Amazon’s drop was loud because the spending number was loud. If it can thread the needle between ambition and execution, its rebound could be louder.

