Amazon’s AWS announces Quantum Embark program

Amazon Web Services announced this weekend Quantum Embark, a new advisory program for customers. Quantum Embark aims to help customers get ready for quantum computing by providing an expert-led approach, as they embark on their journey, AWS said. With Embark, there are no long-term commitments, and customers can get started in as little as a few weeks, the company added. “With Amazon Braket, the quantum computing service of AWS, experienced customers can already reduce their technology risk by getting one-stop-shop access to a range of diverse quantum hardware on a pay-as-you-go basis. Now, through the new Quantum Embark program, we are adding advisory services that provide more context, guidance, and expertise to help customers who are just starting their quantum journey. This program is designed to empower customers to work backwards from their most business-critical and compute intensive use cases, develop an understanding of the state of the art, pinpoint relevant quantum technologies to focus on, and ultimately make informed decisions about future resourcing and their long-term quantum roadmap.”

