Amazon's 10 Best Gift Ideas for Men

If a male family member gives you endless grief for the number of bathrobes you've given them over the years, it may be time to come up with fresh gift ideas. We combed through Amazon, looking for gifts that are both useful and thoughtful. Here are 10 that stood out and won't break the bank.

1. Bedside Lamp with Wireless Charger: Currently on sale for $37

The name is a bit misleading. This wireless charger is actually a really cool-looking night light, measuring less than 8 x 8 inches. It also features a 4-in-1 touch lamp, portable Bluetooth speaker, and as mentioned, a wireless charger. So, if you know someone who likes to listen to tunes or podcasts as he nods off, but could also use a nightlight on occasion, the EZVALO Music Bedside Lamp with Wireless Charger just might be a hit.

2. LED Flashlight Gloves: $13

When asked, our unofficial gift tester said he could find dozens of uses for this gift. The concept is simple. A guy is under the sink trying to find a leak or trying to change a tire in the middle of the night. He slips on these gloves, flips a switch, and LED lights shoot from his thumbs and forefingers, providing the light he needs while leaving his hands free. The potential uses are truly endless. For example, if a man in your life goes on early morning (or late evening) runs or bike rides, the light makes it easier for motorists to see him.

3. Grill Seasoning Set: $40

There are lots of seasoning kits out there, but what we liked about this one was the fact that it includes 20 flavors. That amounts to $2 per jar. And whether someone is into grilling steak, chicken, or fish, there's a flavor for every meal. Flavors include chili garlic, rosemary and herb, lime chipotle, and cajun.

4. Personalized Toiletry Bag: $22

Few things feel as thoughtful as personalizing a gift. This bag is perfect for storing his shaving supplies, skin creams, and the lotions that keep him looking great. There's also room for important things like chargers and flash drives. The toiletry bag is handcrafted and comes in four colors.

5. Beard Grooming Kit: On sale for $23

The idea that only women care about their appearance is laughable. Plenty of men put time and effort into looking "just right." If you have one of those men in your life and he happens to be a bearded fellow, this beard and grooming kit comes with darn near everything he'll need to look amazing. The kit includes beard shampoo, beard conditioner, beard oil, beard balm, a beard brush and comb, beard scissors, and a storage bag. There's even an e-book about beards included.

6. Wooden Watch: $56

Even if he has an expensive prestige watch, we thought this one was pretty fun (and thoughtful, to boot). The first thing to note is that the watch is not actually made of wood, so if you're buying it for a fifth anniversary (the year couples buy each other gifts made of wood), it may not work. Still, it looks like wood and according to the reviews, is rather stunning in real life. Equally impressive is that this is a watch made for personalizing.

7. Lightweight Heated Vest: $120

While this sounds like a practical gift, it's actually kind of sweet. If a man in your life attends outdoor sporting events in the winter, hunts, or even takes the dogs on a daily walk, giving them a heated vest is kind of like giving them a hug every time they go out. It comes with a higher-than-average temperature, a larger capacity battery pack, and eight heating zones.

8. Deep Tissue Massage Gun: $60 (There's currently a $20 electronic coupon available, bringing the cost down to $40)

Whether he works a strenuous job or works out in the gym, this VANI Massage Gun is designed with athletes in mind. Shaped a little like a nail gun, it provides percussion muscle relief to ease the tightest muscles. With six different heads and 30 speeds, there's a massage for everyone.

9. BBQ Tool Set: $30

We cannot begin to count how many BBQ tools sets we've purchased over the years, and this is one of the most comprehensive we've come across. With 34 pieces of stainless steel grill accessories, it's tough to think of anything that's been excluded from the set. It includes everything from cooking utensils to a thermometer and grill mat. For the person who's eating more at home these days to save money, this is an ideal gift.

10. Whiskey Rocks Glasses: $31

No matter what his drink is, it's sure to taste better when sipped from one of these heavy crystal glasses. Housed in a beautiful wooden box, two glasses come with eight natural granite whiskey stones to keep drinks cold, a velvet bag to protect the chilling rocks, tongs, and two slate coasters.

If you're not a regular Amazon shopper, you may be interested to know that any coupon mentioned here is electronic. All you have to do to utilize the coupon is click on it before placing a purchase in your shopping cart. The discount is automatically applied when you check out.

You don't have to borrow from your brokerage account to pay for holiday gifts. As long as you put some thought (and your heart) into the purchase, it is likely to be appreciated.

