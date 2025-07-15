Amazon.com's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Amazon.com. Our analysis of options history for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) revealed 51 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 47% of traders were bullish, while 41% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $329,595, and 47 were calls, valued at $3,849,839.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $105.0 to $280.0 for Amazon.com during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Amazon.com's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Amazon.com's whale activity within a strike price range from $105.0 to $280.0 in the last 30 days.

Amazon.com Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $34.45 $34.35 $34.45 $240.00 $409.9K 2.1K 121 AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $2.05 $2.02 $2.03 $227.50 $394.3K 14.5K 11.9K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/25/25 $1.62 $1.61 $1.62 $232.50 $196.9K 3.3K 2.0K AMZN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/17/27 $94.75 $94.0 $94.75 $150.00 $189.6K 301 23 AMZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $36.0 $35.9 $36.0 $210.00 $172.8K 6.6K 525

About Amazon.com

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

In light of the recent options history for Amazon.com, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Amazon.com

Trading volume stands at 14,218,460, with AMZN's price up by 0.41%, positioned at $226.61.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 16 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Amazon.com

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $245.6.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group persists with their Outperform rating on Amazon.com, maintaining a target price of $235. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Oppenheimer keeps a Outperform rating on Amazon.com with a target price of $250. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Roth Capital continues to hold a Buy rating for Amazon.com, targeting a price of $250. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Amazon.com, which currently sits at a price target of $255. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Amazon.com, which currently sits at a price target of $238.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Amazon.com, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for AMZN

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Overweight Jul 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight Jul 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for AMZN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.