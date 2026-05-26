Amazon.com vs. MercadoLibre: Which Consumer Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Amazon.com maintains a dominant position in global e-commerce and cloud computing through its AWS division.

MercadoLibre continues to experience rapid expansion across Latin America via its integrated commerce and fintech platforms.

Which of these two e-commerce giants is the better fit for your investment portfolio in 2026?

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

As global e-commerce continues to evolve, investors often weigh the massive scale of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) against the high-growth potential of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) to determine which is a better buy.

Amazon dominates North American retail and global cloud computing, while MercadoLibre has built a leading e-commerce and fintech ecosystem across Latin America. Both companies benefit from the digital transformation of commerce, but operate in different economic climates. This comparison examines their business strategies, recent financial performance, and current valuations to help you decide between them.

The case for Amazon

Amazon operates a vast global business in the retail stocks category, integrating consumer sales, logistics, and subscriptions. The company serves millions of customers through its retail stores and Prime membership, which offers millions of items with fast delivery. Beyond retail, its AWS segment provides essential cloud services to businesses and government agencies worldwide.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $716.9 billion, representing a growth rate of approximately 12.4% over the previous year. Net income for the period was close to $77.7 billion, showing significant growth from prior years. The net margin, which shows how much of every dollar in revenue remains as profit after all expenses, reached approximately 10.8%.

The case for MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre operates a leading e-commerce and fintech ecosystem centered on its namesake marketplace and the Mercado Pago payments platform. The company serves 18 countries in Latin America, focusing on logistics and financial services for over 120 million unique buyers. Combining online shopping with digital banking creates a sticky environment for consumers in emerging markets.

In FY 2025, the company reported revenue of approximately $28.9 billion, a substantial 39.1% increase compared to the prior fiscal year. It achieved net income of roughly $2.0 billion during this period. The net margin for the year is close to 6.9%, reflecting the costs of expanding its physical logistics network and digital financial services.

Risk profile comparison

Amazon.com faces intense competition from large rivals such as Walmart in retail and Alphabet and Microsoft in the cloud computing sector. Regulatory scrutiny regarding data privacy and antitrust laws in international markets could lead to increased costs or operational changes. Additionally, the business remains vulnerable to cybersecurity threats and infrastructure interruptions that could compromise sensitive customer data.

MercadoLibre operates in a region characterized by macroeconomic and regulatory volatility, including high inflation and currency depreciation. It faces stiff competition from global players like Amazon and regional competitors that may use aggressive pricing to gain market share. The company also depends on third-party app stores operated by Alphabet and Apple, which could impose restrictive terms or higher commissions on its mobile applications.

Valuation comparison

Amazon.com trades at a lower Forward P/E based on earnings estimates, while MercadoLibre offers a more modest P/S ratio.

Metric Amazon.com MercadoLibre Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 30.3x 41.5x 29.6x P/S ratio 4.0x 2.9x n/a

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLY sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Both MercadoLibre and Amazon run large e-commerce operations, but their operations outside of e-commerce are very different. Amazon Web Services (AWS) are famously expensive, but that hasn’t stopped the highly profitable segment from growing by leaps and bounds.

MercadoLibre’s fintech segment is bringing Latin America into the 21st century with a slew of increasingly popular financial services. Unfortunately, helping small businesses accept payments isn’t as profitable as AWS.

MercadoLibre is a bit lacking in the profitability department, but a large addressable market seemingly eager to sign up for online banking services makes it an intriguing bet. Since I already own some Amazon stock, I’m inclined to choose MercadoLibre. That said, there’s no reason you can’t add shares of both to a portfolio.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $558,537 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $58,859 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $477,813!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, available when you join Stock Advisor, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See the 3 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 26, 2026.

Cory Renauer has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, MercadoLibre, Microsoft, and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.