Amazon.com vs. eBay: Which Consumer Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Amazon.com leverages its massive scale in retail and cloud services to maintain a dominant market position.

eBay operates a high-margin, capital-light marketplace model focused on enthusiasts and the circular economy.

Which e-commerce pioneer offers the better balance of growth and value for your portfolio in 2026?

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In the evolving digital landscape, choosing between the massive infrastructure of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) and the capital-light approach of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) requires a close look at growth and value.

Amazon has transformed into a technology giant that dominates cloud computing and logistics. In contrast, eBay focuses on connecting individual buyers and sellers through its specialized global marketplace. This comparison examines which of these two e-commerce pioneers offers a more compelling opportunity for your portfolio today.

The case for Amazon.com

Amazon operates a diverse ecosystem that includes global e-commerce, cloud computing services, and a rapidly expanding advertising business. It serves more than 200 million Prime members and positions itself as a central player among retail stocks by leveraging its logistics network. This business model focuses on providing low prices and fast delivery to a massive global customer base while expanding into additional areas such as healthcare and streaming entertainment.

In its 2025 fiscal year, revenue reached $716.9 billion, representing a growth rate of 12% compared to the previous year. Net income for the fiscal period was $77.7 billion, which resulted in a net margin of close to 10.8%. This performance reflects a steady upward trend as the company scaled its high-margin segments and optimized its fulfillment operations.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was 0.4x. This metric compares total debt to shareholder equity, helping investors understand how much a company relies on borrowed money for its operations. The current ratio, which measures the ability to cover short-term liabilities with short-term assets, was 1.1x. Free cash flow, or the cash remaining after paying for capital expenditures, was $7.7 billion for the year.

The case for eBay

eBay operates a pure-play marketplace that connects millions of buyers and sellers across 190 global markets. Unlike competitors that own their inventory, eBay focuses on a capital-light model that generates revenue through transaction fees and advertising. This strategy targets enthusiasts and collectors who value the platform for unique or pre-owned goods, making it a distinct player in the circular economy. The company avoids the heavy logistics costs associated with traditional retail businesses.

During its 2025 fiscal year, revenue reached $11.1 billion, reflecting a growth rate of 8% over the previous fiscal year. Net income for the period was $2.0 billion, indicating a healthy net margin of approximately 18.3%. While its total revenue is smaller than some peers, its focus on niche markets supports consistent profitability and high levels of efficiency.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was 1.6x. The current ratio stood at 1.1x, suggesting the company has enough liquid assets to meet its near-term obligations. Free cash flow reached $1.7 billion for the fiscal year. This strong cash generation allows the company to return value to its shareholders while maintaining its global marketplace infrastructure.

Risk profile comparison

Amazon faces intense competition in the cloud and retail sectors from major technology players like Microsoft. Regulatory risks also loom large, as antitrust investigations could force changes to how the company manages its marketplace or handles proprietary customer data. Additionally, massive investments in artificial intelligence infrastructure carry the risk of not generating sufficient returns if demand fails to meet expectations.

eBay deals with significant competition from local marketplaces and AI-driven shopping platforms that could reduce user traffic. Changes in international trade regulations and the removal of tax exemptions for small shipments increase operational costs for its cross-border business. The platform also relies on Alphabet for a large portion of its search traffic, leaving it vulnerable to changes in search engine algorithms.

Valuation comparison

eBay appears to be the more conservative value choice based on Forward P/E estimates, while Amazon trades at a premium to the broader retail sector.

Metric Amazon.com eBay Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 29.9x 18.8x 29.6x P/S ratio 3.9x 4.6x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLY sector ETF. Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

While Amazon and eBay began in the e-commerce market, choosing which stock to invest in comes down to future growth opportunities. eBay’s strategy is to focus on areas of strength, such as facilitating the sale of used goods and collectibles, while employing artificial intelligence to streamline efficiencies for the organization and its customers.

eBay’s approach is working. Its first quarter sales of $3.1 billion represented impressive 19% year-over-year growth. Its success has attracted the attention of GameStop, which attempted to acquire the retail giant, but eBay rejected the offer. Even so, eBay shares soared to a 52-week high of $119.31 on May 20.

Amazon has expanded far beyond its e-commerce roots. The company’s Amazon Web Services (AWS) division provides infrastructure for cloud computing, and now, artificial intelligence. While upgrading its technology stack to support AI’s need for computing power caused capital expenditures to skyrocket, the bet is paying off.

In the first quarter of 2026, Amazon’s total sales of $181.5 billion was a strong 17% year-over-year increase. Yet that pales in comparison to AWS’ 28% year-over-year growth rate to $37.6 billion.

While eBay’s strategy is excellent, Amazon’s expansion into AI infrastructure is growing at a far faster pace. This suggests Amazon is likely to see outsized growth in the years ahead as AI adoption continues to accelerate. This makes Amazon the better stock to buy in 2026.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, and eBay. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.