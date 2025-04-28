Amazon.com Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AMZN usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 37 extraordinary options activities for Amazon.com. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 27% leaning bullish and 59% bearish. Among these notable options, 10 are puts, totaling $2,237,727, and 27 are calls, amounting to $1,848,593.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $175.0 to $270.0 for Amazon.com over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Amazon.com's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Amazon.com's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $175.0 to $270.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Amazon.com Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/02/25 $4.0 $3.9 $4.0 $185.00 $1.8M 3.3K 4.8K AMZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $23.4 $23.3 $23.4 $225.00 $329.9K 1.7K 141 AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/02/25 $15.5 $15.4 $15.46 $175.00 $154.4K 3.0K 118 AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $10.9 $10.85 $10.9 $190.00 $127.5K 19.0K 638 AMZN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $11.0 $10.95 $11.0 $190.00 $126.5K 13.3K 2.1K

About Amazon.com

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Amazon.com, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Amazon.com

With a trading volume of 9,422,818, the price of AMZN is down by -0.19%, reaching $188.63.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 3 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Amazon.com

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $238.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for AMZN

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 Stifel Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform Outperform

