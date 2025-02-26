Amazon.com Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Amazon.com. Our analysis of options history for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) revealed 144 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 45% of traders were bullish, while 38% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 33 were puts, with a value of $2,139,966, and 111 were calls, valued at $10,575,206.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $60.0 to $280.0 for Amazon.com over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Amazon.com's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Amazon.com's significant trades, within a strike price range of $60.0 to $280.0, over the past month.

Amazon.com Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $43.5 $43.45 $43.5 $205.00 $1.1M 446 1.0K AMZN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $22.95 $22.5 $22.7 $280.00 $908.0K 1.0K 402 AMZN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $13.8 $13.75 $13.75 $210.00 $181.5K 1.1K 254 AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $43.5 $43.35 $43.5 $205.00 $169.6K 446 118 AMZN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $156.45 $155.85 $156.1 $60.00 $156.1K 786 10

About Amazon.com

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Amazon.com, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Amazon.com With a volume of 24,039,700, the price of AMZN is up 1.12% at $215.19. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 62 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Amazon.com

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $260.4.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from JMP Securities persists with their Market Outperform rating on Amazon.com, maintaining a target price of $285. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Buy rating for Amazon.com, targeting a price of $255. * An analyst from Wedbush has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $280. * An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group persists with their Outperform rating on Amazon.com, maintaining a target price of $275. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Amazon.com, which currently sits at a price target of $207.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Amazon.com with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

