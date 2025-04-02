Amazon.com Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AMZN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 59 uncommon options trades for Amazon.com.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 47% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $956,982, and 44 are calls, for a total amount of $3,615,622.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $65.0 to $300.0 for Amazon.com over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Amazon.com's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Amazon.com's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $65.0 to $300.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Amazon.com 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/27 $48.1 $48.05 $48.05 $200.00 $350.5K 1.6K 79 AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/27 $48.45 $47.0 $48.43 $200.00 $242.1K 1.6K 153 AMZN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $22.8 $22.6 $22.7 $215.00 $217.9K 8.9K 196 AMZN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $6.75 $6.7 $6.7 $185.00 $172.8K 6.9K 882 AMZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $4.6 $4.55 $4.6 $300.00 $147.2K 6.6K 324

About Amazon.com

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Current Position of Amazon.com

With a trading volume of 34,199,413, the price of AMZN is up by 2.0%, reaching $196.01.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 27 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Amazon.com

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $271.67.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from WestPark Capital lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $280. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Citizens Capital Markets downgraded its rating to Market Outperform, setting a price target of $285. * An analyst from Jefferies persists with their Buy rating on Amazon.com, maintaining a target price of $250.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Amazon.com, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for AMZN

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 WestPark Capital Initiates Coverage On Buy Mar 2025 Jefferies Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 Citizens Capital Markets Reiterates Market Outperform Market Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for AMZN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.