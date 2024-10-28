Amazon.com Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AMZN usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 154 extraordinary options activities for Amazon.com. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 49% leaning bullish and 33% bearish. Among these notable options, 34 are puts, totaling $3,036,139, and 120 are calls, amounting to $8,586,276.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $85.0 to $255.0 for Amazon.com during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Amazon.com's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Amazon.com's whale trades within a strike price range from $85.0 to $255.0 in the last 30 days.

Amazon.com Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $12.55 $12.45 $12.45 $185.00 $622.5K 642 584 AMZN PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $28.25 $27.8 $28.15 $190.00 $295.5K 163 106 AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $7.75 $7.65 $7.75 $200.00 $249.5K 47.8K 2.0K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/01/24 $2.99 $2.97 $2.98 $197.50 $238.4K 3.6K 3.2K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/01/24 $3.05 $2.99 $3.0 $197.50 $234.0K 3.6K 3.9K

About Amazon.com

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Present Market Standing of Amazon.com With a trading volume of 16,678,563, the price of AMZN is up by 0.7%, reaching $189.15. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 3 days from now. What The Experts Say On Amazon.com

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $216.6.

* An analyst from Evercore ISI Group downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $240. * An analyst from DA Davidson persists with their Buy rating on Amazon.com, maintaining a target price of $235. * An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $210. * An analyst from Wells Fargo downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $183. * An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group persists with their Outperform rating on Amazon.com, maintaining a target price of $215.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Amazon.com with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

