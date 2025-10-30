Markets
Amazon.com Inc. Profit Rises In Q3, Beats Estimates

October 30, 2025 — 04:09 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $21.187 billion, or $1.95 per share. This compares with $15.328 billion, or $1.43 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.56 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.4% to $180.169 billion from $158.877 billion last year.

Amazon.com Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $21.187 Bln. vs. $15.328 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.95 vs. $1.43 last year. -Revenue: $180.169 Bln vs. $158.877 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $206 - $213 Bln

