News & Insights

Markets
AMZN

Amazon Web Services, SAP SE Announce Expanded Collaboration - Quick Facts

May 29, 2024 — 08:40 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Amazon Web Services, an Amazon.com company (AMZN), and SAP SE (SAP) announced an expanded, strategic collaboration to transform modern cloud enterprise resource planning experiences and help enterprises drive new capabilities and efficiencies with generative artificial intelligence. With the integration, SAP customers may accelerate the adoption of generative AI and modernize key business processes built on SAP solutions.

"Partnerships like this collaboration with AWS are critical as we embed generative AI solutions across our ERP applications so that customers can drive innovation at an accelerated pace," said Christian Klein, Chief Executive Officer, SAP SE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN
SAP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.