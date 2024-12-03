Amazon Web Services, SAP announce GROW with SAP

Amazon Web Services, or AWS, an Amazon.com (AMZN) company, and SAP SE (SAP) announced GROW with SAP on AWS, which will allow customers of all sizes to rapidly deploy SAP’s enterprise resource planning solution while leveraging adopted cloud.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on AMZN:
- Trade Desk, Roku could be bolstered via collaboration, says Guggenheim
- AWS announces new data center components to ‘support AI innovation’
- Oppenheimer views AWS partnership news ‘bullishly’ for Marvell
- Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Faces Unlikely Competition from TikTok
- AMZN Founder Jeff Bezos Backs Tenstorrent in $700M Bid to Rival Nvidia
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.