Amazon Web Services, SAP announce GROW with SAP

Amazon Web Services, or AWS, an Amazon.com (AMZN) company, and SAP SE (SAP) announced GROW with SAP on AWS, which will allow customers of all sizes to rapidly deploy SAP’s enterprise resource planning solution while leveraging adopted cloud.

