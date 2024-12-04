Amazon Web Services, poolside enter multi-year agreement for generative AI

Amazon Web Services and poolside announced a multi-year agreement to make poolside’s generative AI Assistant and foundation models available in Amazon Bedrock. Amazon Bedrock is a fully-managed service that offers developers access to high-performing models from leading AI companies through a single API. As a result, enterprise customers will soon be able to customize poolside’s generative AI Assistant for software development with their own data, leveraging the security, privacy, and performance of AWS. As part of the agreement, poolside will also leverage AWS Trainium chips to power inference for its malibu and point foundation models, enabling optimal price performance for customers. AWS Trainium is a high-performance machine learning chip designed to reduce the time and cost of running generative AI models. AWS customers are now able to deploy poolside securely on Amazon Elastic Cloud Compute and will soon be able to so through Amazon Bedrock, relying on Amazon EC2 Trainium instances for inference.

