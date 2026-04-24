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Amazon Web Services Inks Agreement With Meta To Deploy AWS Graviton Processors

April 24, 2026 — 08:39 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), the ecommerce giant, Friday said that its unit Amazon Web Services or AWS has signed an agreement with social media major, Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) to deploy AWS Graviton processors at scale.

The deployment begins with tens of millions of Graviton cores that have the flexibility to expand as Meta's AI capabilities grow. The chips will power various workloads at Meta, and is designed to handle billions of interactions while coordinating complex, multi-step agent workflows, exactly like CPU-intensive work.

The deal reflects a shift in how AI infrastructure gets built: while GPUs remain essential for training large models, the rise of agentic AI is creating massive demand for CPU-intensive workloads-real-time reasoning, code generation, search, and orchestrating multi-step tasks. Graviton5 is purpose-built for these workloads, giving Meta the processing power to run them efficiently at scale, AWS said in a statement.

This deal is a significant expansion of a long-standing partnership between the two companies.

In pre-market activity, AMZN shares were trading at $259.48, up 1.8% and META shares were trading at $662.30, up 0.54% on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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