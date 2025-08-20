Amazon Web Services, BT Group Announce 5-Yr Deal For Secure, Improved Customer Services

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) said on Wednesday that its Amazon Web Services or AWS had signed a new five year agreement with BT Group Plc (BT-A.L) to speed up its cloud transformation and deliver more agile, secure, and customer-focused services. Building on its existing cloud migration, the deal supports BT's "Build, Connect, Accelerate" strategy by modernising technology and enhancing digital experiences.

The company said that the partnership will help BT Group beyond workload migration toward cloud-native systems developed with AWS Professional Services in line with TM Forum's Open Digital Architecture. This shift will enable faster innovation, greater reliability, and more personalised services.

BT Group is also incorporating AWS into its Mobile Network Core and Radio Access Network or RAN, thus creating an AI-ready data platform to support autonomous network operations. Its Network Operations Centre is adopting AWS machine learning and Generative AI to build a self-healing network capable of detecting and resolving issues in real time.

According to Amazon, the early benefits of this collaboration include a redesigned payments system using tokenised data to make direct debits more secure and convenient, and a new engineering workflow platform that streamlines order tracking, task management, and field engineer coordination for faster service delivery.

